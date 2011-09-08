Description

This evaluation report was been prepared by the independent evaluation service of the EIB group (EV) for the European Investment Fund (EIF).

It provides the results of the ex-post evaluation of the Evaluation Phase of the JEREMIE (Joint European Resources for Micro to Medium Enterprises) initiative with a view to identifying aspects which could improve operational performance, accountability and transparency. The evaluation concentrates on the EIF role in contributing to and managing the Evaluation Phase and is based on a sample of over 40% of the countries or regions where EIF undertook an evaluation of the gaps in SME finance in preparation for the potential implementation of a JEREMIE holding fund.

The report is published in accordance with the Terms of Reference of Operations Evaluation (EV) along with the comments of the Commission (DG Regio) on the report.