  • Informations de publication

    15 avr. 2008

    • Mots-clés correspondants

    • Diversité et égalité hommes-femmes
    • InvestEU
    • capital-risque
    • Microfinance
    • PME
    • Capital-risque et capital-investissement
    • Transformation numérique et innovation technologique
    Afficher davantage Afficher moins

Description

La présente évaluation ex post concerne le financement par la BEI de projets sélectionnés dans le domaine de la recherche-développement et innovation (RDI), au titre de l’initiative « Innovation 2000 » (i2i). Elle porte sur la période comprise entre le lancement de l’initiative i2i, en 2000, et décembre 2006 ; il s’agit de la première évaluation ex post menée dans ce domaine d’action.