Click here for the newest edition of this publication.
Description
The EU-AITF promotes infrastructure investment in sub-Saharan Africa and thereby helps eradicate poverty and stimulate sustainable economic growth. The Fund works by blending grants, provided by donors, and long-term financing, provided by participating financiers. This report gives an overview of its achievements from 2007 to 2018.
All editions of this publication
- Rapport annuel 2019 du Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures
- Rapport annuel 2017 du Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures
- Rapport annuel 2016 du Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures
- Rapport annuel 2015 du Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures
- Rapport annuel 2014 du Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures (FFUEAI)
- Rapport annuel Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures 2013
- Rapport annuel Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures 2012
- Rapport annuel Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures 2011
- Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures – Rapport annuel 2010
- Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures - Rapport annuel 2009
- Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures - Rapport annuel 2008
- Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures - Rapport annuel 2007
- Fonds fiduciaire UE-Afrique pour les infrastructures