Description
This report presents the results of the EIB CESEE Bank Lending survey at the regional and at the single country level. The survey is a unique instrument developed in the context of the Vienna Initiative to monitor cross-border banking activities and deleveraging in CESEE, to better understand the determinants / constraints influencing credit growth in CESEE and to gain some forward-looking insights into cross-border banks’ strategies and market expectations regarding local financial conditions.