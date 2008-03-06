  • Informations de publication

    6 mars 2008

Description

Le tourisme a une longue histoire dans les pays bénéficiaires de la FEMIP et est devenu, dans la plupart d’entre eux, un moteur de la croissance. Cela s’explique, principalement, par les ressources naturelles et culturelles dont dispose la région, l’agrément de son climat et la proximité de marchés importants. Avec ces atouts, les pays bénéficiaires de la FEMIP disposent d’excellentes possibilités de développer encore davantage le tourisme, une activité qui créera de la richesse dans l’ensemble de la région, au profit de toutes les couches socio-économiques. Pour cette raison, et du fait de la place qu’il occupe déjà dans l’économie de la plupart des pays en question, le tourisme a la capacité d’influencer, plus que toute autre industrie, le développement économique.