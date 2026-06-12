  • Publication information

    12 Jun 2026

    64 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-6209-1 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/4102968

    • Related tags

    • Digital and telecoms
    • Investor relations
    • Agriculture and bioeconomy
    • Climate and environment
    • Digitalisation and technological innovation
    • Global development
    • Security and defence
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PDF (EN)

Description

Over the past two years, the European Investment Bank Group has strengthened its role as the European Union’s financing arm.

This mid-term report on the Group’s Strategic Roadmap 2024/2027 reviews how the Group has sharpened its strategic focus to make a greater impact, aligning closely with EU priorities while increasing agility, innovation and risk-taking. Implementation of the roadmap’s eight priorities is well advanced, with strong progress across climate action, digitalisation, security and defence and social and territorial cohesion. The mid-term report includes an annex highlighting the Group’s flagship projects from 2024 to May 2026.

Key developments since the introduction of the Strategic Roadmap include:

  • record activity, with €100 billion in new financing signed in 2025 and major investments across energy, transport, water, housing and support for Ukraine;
  • a significant increase in support for security and defence, including expanded eligibility and a growing pipeline of flagship projects;
  • accelerated backing for innovation and technological leadership, notably through the launch of the TechEU programme;
  • continued leadership as the EU climate bank, alongside reinforced investment in cohesion, agriculture, the bioeconomy and social infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the mid-term report highlights the Group’s evolving strategic role and the priorities shaping the next phase of implementation:

  • scaling up investment in key areas such as energy systems, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and critical supply chains;
  • strengthening Europe’s economic security and competitiveness, while advancing the green transition;
  • expanding support for Ukraine, enlargement countries and global partnerships aligned with EU priorities;
  • increasing impact by mobilising private capital, enhancing partnerships and improving efficiency to deliver faster, larger-scale investment.
21 June 2024

EIB Group 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap

The 2024-2027 Strategic Roadmap outlines the eight key interrelated priorities and new programmes to contribute to closing Europe’s investment gap, within an ambitious annual financing scenario.
Investor relations Digital and telecoms Digitalisation and technological innovation Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Security and defence Climate and environment