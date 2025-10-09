Description

Social Infrastructure in Focus: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks casts a light on the catalytic role that multilateral development banks (MDBs) play in advancing and sustaining social infrastructure investment around the world.

Social infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, housing, and water and sanitation, matters for people’s welfare and building thriving, resilient societies, and as the new joint report says, is key for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

While coordinated by the CEB, Social Infrastructure in Focus: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks is produced jointly by 10 MDBs, all of which invest in social infrastructure. By explaining each MDB’s contribution in their respective countries and regions of operation, as well as their collective efforts in working as a system, the new report underscores the fundamental importance of social infrastructure investment for jobs and growth, while making the case for strengthening it further.

The report highlights several areas in which MDBs are making a difference, such as by working on the ground alongside governments and local actors to devise regulatory environments that are conducive to investment, or forging public-private partnerships. MDBs are also collaborating more closely with each other to strengthen their support for social infrastructure, such as through co-financing, and by using a range of financial instruments, including social bonds.