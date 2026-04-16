Description

Since 2021, the Evaluation division of the EIB Group has been coordinating the impact evaluation of the Jirama Water III-Prioritaire water infrastructure project in Madagascar. The study, funded by the EIB University Research Scholarship (EIBURS), was conducted by a team of researchers from UNU-MERIT / Maastricht University, ADE, and Leibniz University Hannover with support from the EIB Group Evaluation division. With the baseline findings now published and accessible here, this knowledge piece summarises key lessons from the first phase of the impact evaluation to:

Demonstrate the value of the baseline phase in refining the project’s theory of change in terms of expected results and causal pathways within the context of Antananarivo.

Present key baseline findings that offer insights into the potential impacts of the Jirama water project.

Illustrate how the baseline phase helps validate the design of the impact evaluation and plan the next stages.

Please see our related story Evaluating the impact of water infrastructure investments