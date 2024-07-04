Description
The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2023, which comprises data on the Bank’s governance and shareholding structure as of 31 December 2023. The same makes reference to other annual EIB and EIF reports, the Statute of the European Investment Bank and Statutes of the EIF, the full texts of which can be consulted at www.eib.org and www.eif.org
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2022
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2021
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2020
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2019
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2018
- Rapport 2017 du Groupe BEI sur la gouvernance d’entreprise
- Rapport 2016 du Groupe BEI sur la gouvernance d’entreprise
- Rapport 2015 du Groupe BEI sur la gouvernance d'entreprise
- Rapport 2014 du Groupe BEI sur la gouvernance d'entreprise
- Rapport 2013 du Groupe BEI sur la gouvernance d'entreprise