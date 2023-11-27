Description

The EIB Group Paris alignment framework - Low carbon Version 1.1 of November 2023 is an updated edition of the framework first published in December 2020 as Annex 2 to the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap. Version 1.1 of November 2023 includes adjustments to the framework reflecting developments up to and including the Mid-term review of the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap in 2023. Version 1.1 of the framework will be applied to new EIB Group operations initiated from January 2024.

The Paris alignment framework - Low carbon, sets out detailed criteria by sector and product type that are applied in the appraisal of new EIB Group operations. The framework, introduced in the EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap in 2020, supports delivery, from a greenhouse gas emissions reduction perspective, of the 2019 EIB Group commitment to align all new financing activities with the principles and goals of the Paris Agreement from the start of 2021.