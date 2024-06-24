  • Publication information

    24 Jun 2024

    44 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5734-9 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/35041

    • Related tags

    • Affordable and sustainable housing
    • Urban development
    • Diversity and gender
    • Social infrastructure
    Show more Show less
PDF (EN)

Description

Integrating gender perspectives into housing policies is crucial for ensuring equal access and opportunities. Showcasing Valencia's ambitious project to make social housing gender-inclusive, this report highlights the integration of a gender perspective into new public housing projects, demonstrating a commitment to address gender-based inequalities. In late 2021, Valencia’s municipal housing company (AUMSA) sought a review from EIB advisory services for constructing 323 affordable rental units with gender criteria and nearly zero-energy buildings. Barriers include the underrepresentation of women in STEM and architecture. The report shows that gender-responsive housing policies can enhance personal autonomy, connect housing to essential services, and promote social and economic equity, ensuring sustainable development.