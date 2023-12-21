Description

The EIB’s advisory activities are designed to enhance the bankability, investment readiness and efficient implementation of projects. The EIB Group’s Evaluation function conducted an independent corporate evaluation of the EIB’s delivery of advisory activities in the European Union since 2014.

The evaluation finds that, whilst EIB advisory delivers an unparalleled range of services distinguishing it from its peers, its overall offer is not well known. While the costs can be readily computed, the benefits, although substantial, are difficult to quantify or attribute to advisory activities. With the EIB’s organisational arrangement for managing advisory evolving considerably, some areas remain challenging; notably ensuring a client-oriented rather than a mandate-oriented organisation.

The evaluation identifies specific ways forward: a) Ensuring client-oriented organisation, b) mobilising in-house technical advisers strategically, c) clarifying the EIB’s value proposition, d) enhancing awareness and incentives for collaboration, and e) revising monitoring.