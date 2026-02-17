TECHEU TI LS & BIOTECH ACT (IEU VD) LE III

Référence: 20250871

Date de publication: 19 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project refers to a Lending Envelope for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations eligible under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) InvestEU Window, including: 1.1. Health Innovation; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirement defined by the specific financing sources part of the Envelope. Previously, these operations under Thematic Innovation were included in 2023-0791 TechEU Thematic Innovation (InvestEU VD) LE II, which included Health Innovation, Future Tech and Areas of strategic importance. A separate Lending Envelope is expected for Future Tech (2025-0870 - TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III).

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Services - Information et communication

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Statut

À l'examen - 17/02/2026