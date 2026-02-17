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TECHEU TI LS & BIOTECH ACT (IEU VD) LE III

Référence: 20250871
Date de publication: 19 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Lieu

Description

The project refers to a Lending Envelope for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations eligible under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) InvestEU Window, including: 1.1. Health Innovation; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirement defined by the specific financing sources part of the Envelope. Previously, these operations under Thematic Innovation were included in 2023-0791 TechEU Thematic Innovation (InvestEU VD) LE II, which included Health Innovation, Future Tech and Areas of strategic importance. A separate Lending Envelope is expected for Future Tech (2025-0870 - TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III).

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

  • Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
  • Services - Information et communication
  • Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate

Statut

À l'examen - 17/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays de l’UE Industrie Services