TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III

Référence: 20250870

Date de publication: 19 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project refers to a Lending Envelope under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) of the InvestEU programme for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations, eligible including: 1.2 Future Tech; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirements defined by the specific financing sources forming part of the Envelope. The Lending Envelope will be implemented in EU Member States as well as in other countries contributing to the InvestEU programme. The investments to be financed are expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2032, unless the facility is extended.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide venture debt finance to acceptable counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 17/02/2026