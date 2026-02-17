TECHEU TI TECH (INVESTEU VD) LE III

Date de publication: 19 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Lieu
Description
The project refers to a Lending Envelope under the Thematic Innovation - Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) of the InvestEU programme for investments comprising Thematic Venture Debt (Equity Type) operations, eligible including: 1.2 Future Tech; and 1.3 Areas of strategic importance, as well as any additional requirements defined by the specific financing sources forming part of the Envelope. The Lending Envelope will be implemented in EU Member States as well as in other countries contributing to the InvestEU programme. The investments to be financed are expected to be implemented from 2026 to 2032, unless the facility is extended.
Objectifs
The aim is to provide venture debt finance to acceptable counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1000 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 17/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).