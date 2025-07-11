SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PSLF MBIL

Référence: 20250711

Date de publication: 2 février 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SLOVENSKA SPORITEL'NA AS

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps and public sector entities in Slovakia.

Objectifs

The aim is to support public-sector projects, primarily in the Just Transition regions of Slovakia, while also improving access to finance for the final beneficiaries through loans intermediated by Slovenská Sporiteľňa.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 18/12/2025