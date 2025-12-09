SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Date de publication: 12 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA
Lieu
Description
Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.
Objectifs
The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 9/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).