Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

SID SLOVENIA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Référence: 20250692
Date de publication: 12 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

SID - SLOVENSKA IZVOZNA IN RAZVOJNA BANKA DD LJUBLJANA

Lieu

Description

Intermediated Framework Loan to SID BANKA (Slovenian national promotion bank) to finance the rental social housing sector across Slovenia.

Objectifs

The project aims to improve the availability of adequate public rental housing in Slovenia. The underlying market failure stems from a persistent shortage of housing at affordable rent levels, as existing market supply does not sufficiently meet demand. The financing, intermediated through and implemented in partnership with SID Banka, addresses this gap by providing long term funding at attractive pricing, supporting the provision of public rental housing.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 9/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Slovénie Aménagement urbain