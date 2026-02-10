A2A ELECTRICITY NETWORKS II

Date de publication: 25 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierA2A SPA
Lieu
Description
The project is an investment programme (the "Project") for the reinforcement and modernisation of the promoter's electricity distribution networks in Italy, in the municipalities within the Metropolitan City of Milan, during the period 2026-2030.
Objectifs
The investment is expected to allow the promoter to connect new users, to improve the resilience of the network, the quality of the electricity supply, and cater for demand growth.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 303 million
Aspects environnementaux
The programme comprises several electricity distribution schemes with voltages below the threshold for screening set out in the national legislation, as per the provisions of Article 4(3) of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. As a result, none of the schemes will require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's procedures and standards, i.e., the due diligence focusses on the promoter's capacity and capability to implement the investments in line with EIB's environmental and social standards.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold established by Directive 2014/25/EU as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 13/03/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).