EB SERBIA INNOVATION AND GREEN LOAN

Date de publication: 20 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierERSTE BANK AD NOVI SAD
Lieu
Description
Through the intermediary, the loan will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps to foster innovation and green investments in Serbia.
Objectifs
The aim is to support Serbia's private sector and convergence with the EU by addressing the sub-optimal financing situation of the final beneficiaries as well as to incentivise their innovative and green investments.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 22 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB E&S standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).