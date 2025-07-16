WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE BANK(S)
Lieu
Description
The lending envelope (LE) consists of a blended financing facility to foster private sector development in the Western Balkans by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The sub-operations will specifically target investments that promote innovation, climate action & environmental sustainability.
Objectifs
By offering local SMEs and Mid-Caps access to medium-to long-term funding, incentives and advisory support for their innovative, digital and green transformation, the operation will help strengthen these companies' competitiveness on the local and EU markets, stimulate exports and promote business expansion, sustainable growth and employment. Moreover, by enhancing the ability of local firms to meet EU standards, the proposed operation will support the Western Balkans' economic convergence with the EU. This facility will significantly contribute to the EIB's key strategic priority high-impact global investment by backing projects in the EU neighbourhood and supporting successful EU enlargement process. Moreover, by supporting agricultural sustainability, the operation will contribute to the strategic priorities of consolidating the ambition of the EIB as the EU climate bank and supporting agriculture and bioeconomy.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 187 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 16/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).