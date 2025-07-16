WB INNOVATION & GREEN TRANSFORMATION FACILITY LE

Référence: 20240919

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

The lending envelope (LE) consists of a blended financing facility to foster private sector development in the Western Balkans by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps. The sub-operations will specifically target investments that promote innovation, climate action & environmental sustainability.

Objectifs

By offering local SMEs and Mid-Caps access to medium-to long-term funding, incentives and advisory support for their innovative, digital and green transformation, the operation will help strengthen these companies' competitiveness on the local and EU markets, stimulate exports and promote business expansion, sustainable growth and employment. Moreover, by enhancing the ability of local firms to meet EU standards, the proposed operation will support the Western Balkans' economic convergence with the EU. This facility will significantly contribute to the EIB's key strategic priority high-impact global investment by backing projects in the EU neighbourhood and supporting successful EU enlargement process. Moreover, by supporting agricultural sustainability, the operation will contribute to the strategic priorities of consolidating the ambition of the EIB as the EU climate bank and supporting agriculture and bioeconomy.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 187 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 16/07/2025