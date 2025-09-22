SUEZ WATER AND DIGITALISATION FRANCE

Référence: 20250435

Date de publication: 27 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SUEZ SA

The project will finance the promoter’s investments in water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as digitalisation initiatives, across France during the period 2025–2027.

Objectifs

The aim is to ensure continued compliance with relevant European Union directives, while also improving efficiency and advancing digitalisation within the promoter’s services.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1060 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will comply with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (2024/271/EU), the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Some schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). EIA procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. According to the promoter, all relevant assessments have been carried out and approved by the relevant competent authority. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply these EU Directives.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 22/09/2025