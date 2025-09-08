BBVA ENHANCED ABS GREEN MORTGAGES II

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
Lieu
Description
This operation is dedicated to 100% sustainable housing across Spain. All projects will adhere to the EIB's climate action guidelines, with a primary focus on energy efficiency initiatives - specifically, the new construction of NZEBs+ (Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings and beyond). These projects will be undertaken by real estate developers, private individuals, and housing associations.
Objectifs
The aim is to support climate projects in sectors supporting both national and European targets for energy efficiency and renewable energy, as well as the reduction of CO2 emissions. As such, the project meets the EIB and EU Taxonomy requirements and supports EU objectives in terms of climate action and diversification of energy supply.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 286 million
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).