AVINTES NATURAL RESOURCE EFFICIENCY

Référence: 20250377
Date de publication: 2 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

SOGRAPE SGPS SA

Lieu

Description

The project will support the promoter’s four-year investment plan targeting several actions to optimise consumption (water, energy and raw materials) and modernise its processes at its Avintes (Portugal) facilities.

Objectifs

The project aims at modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. Progressing in low-carbon processes and technologies, as well as energy efficiency measures in production facilities, and increase in the share of energy use from from renewable sources.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 103 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is expected to be operated and implemented in conformity with applicable national and EU environmental legislations. Sub-projects are expected to fall out of scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

