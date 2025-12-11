LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierLACTINOV SERVICES SAS
Lieu
Description
The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.
Objectifs
The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 124 million
Aspects environnementaux
The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).