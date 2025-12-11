LACTUNION MODERNIZATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPEX

Référence: 20250337

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

LACTINOV SERVICES SAS

The promoter is a French dairy cooperative. The loan will support its investments to expand, modernise, and decarbonise the manufacturing process for UHT dairy-based products during the period 2025-2029.

Objectifs

The objective of the project is to modernise the Promoter's production facilities by upgrading production lines and expanding on-site storage capacity to enable the manufacture of UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implementing technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 124 million

Aspects environnementaux

The aim is to upgrade production lines and expand on-site storage capacity to manufacture UHT products for specialised nutrition markets, while also implement technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in alignment with the Promoter's decarbonisation objectives.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen