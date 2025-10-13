TECH EU CRM MACHINING AND MINING RDI

Référence: 20250302

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SANDVIK AB

Investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) over the 2026-2029 period in development of new tools for industrial production, mining and rock excavation equipment which will be carried out in the Group's existing research and development (R&D) centres primarily in Sweden, Finland and Germany, and to a lesser extent in other regional EU 27 countries.

Additionality and Impact

The operation supports the Bank's Innovation, Digital & Human Capital (IDHC) policy priority by financing RDI activities for the development of new products and technologies in the area of mining and rock excavation equipment, as well as in the field of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The project will fully contribute to TechEU under "Digitalisation and technological innovation", a core strategic priority within the Bank's Strategic Roadmap.





EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.





The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of advantageous terms, flexible availability, and utilisation of the loan, facilitating the project's financing and implementation.

Objectifs

The promoter's RDI investments aim at developing advanced, sustainable, and high-performance solutions across its mining and machining product lines to improve productivity, safety, and environmental sustainability in both its own and its client's industrial processes.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1247 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project scope concerns RDI activities which do not fall under any of the Annexes of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The project therefore does not require an EIA.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Statut

Signé - 24/11/2025