BLUE SOLUTIONS SOLID STATE BATTERY DEMO LINE

Date de publication: 12 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBLUE SOLUTIONS SAS
Description
The project covers the implementation and operation of a demonstration manufacturing line for the production of innovative next-generation Solid State Battery (SSB) cells. The nominal cell production capacity of the line is about 200MWh per year.
Objectifs
The aim is to provide automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and other interested parties with qualification sample cells and small commercial volumes. While the promoter has extensive experience in research and development, including the production of earlier generations of cells, the demo line is conceived as a necessary pre-step to the implementation of a future gigafactory.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project will be implemented in the promoter's existing facilities appropriate for the purpose. As no additional industrial facilities are needed and the activity itself, due to the small scale, does not fall under either Annex 1 or 2 of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, no EIA process or screening-decision is mandated. The Industrial Emissions Directive 2010/75/EU and the "Seveso" Directive on controlling major chemical accident hazards 2012/18/EU apply.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the promoter will have to apply those rules.
Statut
À l'examen - 13/10/2025
