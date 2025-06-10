TECH EU PETIT FORESTIER GREEN FLEET DEPLOYMENT

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierGROUPE PETIT FORESTIER SAS
Lieu
Description
The project will support the investment carried out by Groupe Petit Forestier in the deployment of a green commercial fleet across several EU countries over the period 2026-2028.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of foodstuffs, medical products, and other goods whose quality and preservation depend on the cold chain. It also includes non-refrigerated vehicles used for the transport of general merchandise. This initiative contributes to the decarbonisation of road transport and encourages the early adoption of clean vehicle technologies.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 389 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project is expected to generate positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants, and noise. It does not fall under the scope of the EIA Directive and is not expected to have significant adverse environmental effects.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed as a private company not subject to EU public procurement rules. If this assessment changes during appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to apply the relevant legislation.
Statut
À l'examen - 10/06/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).