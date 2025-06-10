TECH EU PETIT FORESTIER GREEN FLEET DEPLOYMENT

Référence: 20250294

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

GROUPE PETIT FORESTIER SAS

The project will support the investment carried out by Groupe Petit Forestier in the deployment of a green commercial fleet across several EU countries over the period 2026-2028.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the deployment of zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles for the transport of foodstuffs, medical products, and other goods whose quality and preservation depend on the cold chain. It also includes non-refrigerated vehicles used for the transport of general merchandise. This initiative contributes to the decarbonisation of road transport and encourages the early adoption of clean vehicle technologies.

Secteur(s)

Services - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 389 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is expected to generate positive environmental impacts by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants, and noise. It does not fall under the scope of the EIA Directive and is not expected to have significant adverse environmental effects.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed as a private company not subject to EU public procurement rules. If this assessment changes during appraisal, the Bank will require the promoter to apply the relevant legislation.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/06/2025