TECHEU VD OQTECH (IEU TI 2)

Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOQ TECHNOLOGY SARL
Lieu
Description
The project relates to the promoter's research and development (R&D) investments in the continuous development of its LEO satellite telecommunications technology in line with international mobile communication standards, as well as the acquisition, insurance and launch of 22 satellites and investments in hosted payloads in 14 additional satellites owned by third parties to complete its initial constellation.
Objectifs
The project's objectives are to deploy satellite communication infrastructures targeting underserved regions worldwide and to foster European innovation. It supports the growth of a leading European player in satellite communications, aiming to deliver narrowband Internet of Things (IoT) services and direct-to-mobile (D2M) connectivity for terrestrial 5G devices from space. The financing strengthens the EU's strategic "New Space" industry and is aligned with European space policy and autonomy goals.
Secteur(s)
- Télécom - Information et communication
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 83 million
Aspects environnementaux
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities to be carried out in existing facilities already approved for these purposes. These specific R&D activities are not mentioned explicitly in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU).
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
Approuvé - 16/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).