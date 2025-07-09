UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTHE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
Lieu
Description
The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).
Objectifs
The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 8 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 9/07/2025
