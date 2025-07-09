Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Référence: 20250278
Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

Lieu

Description

The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).

Objectifs

The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 8 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 9/07/2025

9 juillet 2025

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Ukraine Lignes de crédit