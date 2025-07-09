UKREXIMBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY II

Référence: 20250278

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC

The operation concerns an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank).

Objectifs

The aim is to enable Ukreximbank to improve lending terms and conditions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and thus provide wider access to finance to the final beneficiaries in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 8 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 9/07/2025