EU-AFRICA ADENIA ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH FUND

Référence: 20250253
Date de publication: 21 mai 2025

Lieu

Description

This operation supports the growth of companies in Africa with strong commercial links with Europe, operating in sectors aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU priorities in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the EU Bank, the EIB will lead the Team Europe effort to catalyse both private and public sector investors with 80% of the total commitments to the new fund expected to come from EU investors.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

  • Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
27 août 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Régional - Afrique Services