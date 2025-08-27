EU-AFRICA ADENIA ENTREPRENEURIAL GROWTH FUND

Référence: 20250253

Date de publication: 21 mai 2025

Lieu

Description

This operation supports the growth of companies in Africa with strong commercial links with Europe, operating in sectors aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package and the EU priorities in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. As the EU Bank, the EIB will lead the Team Europe effort to catalyse both private and public sector investors with 80% of the total commitments to the new fund expected to come from EU investors.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025