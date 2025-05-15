Référence: 20250235

Date de publication: 26 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

AMETHIS INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER SA

The operation consists of an equity participation in Amethis Europe Expansion, a growth fund targeting SMEs with a European nexus and with expansion plans principally in Africa. The Fund will focus on companies providing Business to Business products and services.

Objectifs

The Fund is expected to enhance trade between EU and Africa and contribute toregional integration, by providing growth capital and managerial advice to EuropeanSMEs that are seeking to expand primarily in Africa through exports, expandinglocal presence, or nearshoring strategies. The Fund will seek to achieve thisthrough an investment strategy geared towards the African continent's vastdemands that are driven by a growing consumer base and urbanization. Thus, theoperation is expected to foster win-win outcomes for European corporates andrecipient African countries. Additionally, the operation will seek to support genderequality and inclusive business practices, while contributing to several sustainabledevelopment goals, including SDG 8 - Decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 -Industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 5 - Gender Equality, SDG 10 -Reduced inequalities, SDG 17 - Partnership for the goals."

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 144 million

Aspects environnementaux

The fund will operate in line with applicable EIB Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

N/A

Statut

À l'examen - 15/05/2025