SOCIOECONOMIC TRANSITION OF JT GREEK REGIONS

Date de publication: 7 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierREGION OF CRETE,REGION OF NORTH AEGEAN,REGION OF PELOPONNESE,REGION OF SOUTH AEGEAN,REGION OF WESTERN MACEDONIA
Lieu
Description
The project is structured as a multisector Framework Loan in support of Just Transition in the regions of Western Macedonia, Crete, North Aegean, South Aegean and Peloponnese and is expected to fall under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF, Pillar III of the Just Transition Mechanism). The project comprises the schemes under the investment programmes of the aforementioned regions aiming to support the implementation of their Territorial Just Transition Plans.
Objectifs
The project aims to address some of the social, economic, environmental and climate transition challenges (as described in the Just Transition Territorial Plans of the relevant regions and their Regional Development Programmes 2021-2025). The project includes multi-sector investment schemes in the sectors of transport, education, energy efficiency, digitalisation, culture and social care.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Information et communication
- Éducation - Enseignement
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 168 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 234 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a Framework Loan and some of the schemes may eventually fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. Should any such scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the Promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned Directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal. Environmental and efficiency improvements in public buildings will be required to comply with the provisions of the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU/ 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 23/04/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).