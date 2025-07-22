BARCLAYS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Référence: 20250198

Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC

The project is an underlying operation under the PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RISK SHARING Lending Envelope with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC to enable new investment in wind energy in Germany and other EU Member States through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds associated with supply contracts of EU manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") of wind energy equipment including grid interconnectors.

Objectifs

The lending envelope consists of sub-operations in the form of partial delegation-linked risk sharing with acceptable financial intermediaries, which support the EU Green Deal objectives and REPowerEU plan.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 8000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

À l'examen