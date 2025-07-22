BARCLAYS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC
Lieu
Description
The project is an underlying operation under the PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RISK SHARING Lending Envelope with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC to enable new investment in wind energy in Germany and other EU Member States through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds associated with supply contracts of EU manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") of wind energy equipment including grid interconnectors.
Objectifs
The lending envelope consists of sub-operations in the form of partial delegation-linked risk sharing with acceptable financial intermediaries, which support the EU Green Deal objectives and REPowerEU plan.
Commentaires
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 8000 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
