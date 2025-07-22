Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
BARCLAYS PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RS

Référence: 20250198
Date de publication: 22 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC

Lieu

Description

The project is an underlying operation under the PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE RISK SHARING Lending Envelope with Barclays Bank Ireland PLC to enable new investment in wind energy in Germany and other EU Member States through counter-guarantees on advance payment and performance bonds associated with supply contracts of EU manufacturers (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") of wind energy equipment including grid interconnectors.

Objectifs

The lending envelope consists of sub-operations in the form of partial delegation-linked risk sharing with acceptable financial intermediaries, which support the EU Green Deal objectives and REPowerEU plan.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 8000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Pays de l’UE Énergie