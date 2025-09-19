BANCA AZZOAGLIO AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Référence: 20250188

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO DI CREDITO P. AZZOAGLIO SPA

The project concerns a loan facility under the 'Lending Envelope 2024-0444 Pan-European Agricultural Programme' to finance projects promoted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (at least 70%) and mid-caps (up to 30%) in Italy.

Objectifs

100% of the loan will be allocated to final beneficiaries active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors - of which 10% dedicated to young farmers.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 60 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen