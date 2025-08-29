SELLA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 29 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCA SELLA SPA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a G4M guarantee of up to EUR 100m to support Italian mid-caps through the intermediary.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the final beneficiaries in their investment and growth efforts as well as their working capital needs. The EIB guarantee will also enhance Banca Sella Spa's lending capacity and risk appetite on a "semi-granular" portfolio of mid-cap loans which will benefit from a financial advantage in their risk pricing and cost of lending. Additionally, the EIB support will attract diverse funding sources for Italian mid-caps.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).