SELLA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Référence: 20250098
Date de publication: 29 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BANCA SELLA SPA

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a G4M guarantee of up to EUR 100m to support Italian mid-caps through the intermediary.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the final beneficiaries in their investment and growth efforts as well as their working capital needs. The EIB guarantee will also enhance Banca Sella Spa's lending capacity and risk appetite on a "semi-granular" portfolio of mid-cap loans which will benefit from a financial advantage in their risk pricing and cost of lending. Additionally, the EIB support will attract diverse funding sources for Italian mid-caps.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Italie Lignes de crédit