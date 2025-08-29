SELLA G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR MIDCAPS

Référence: 20250098

Date de publication: 29 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCA SELLA SPA

The operation consists of a G4M guarantee of up to EUR 100m to support Italian mid-caps through the intermediary.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the final beneficiaries in their investment and growth efforts as well as their working capital needs. The EIB guarantee will also enhance Banca Sella Spa's lending capacity and risk appetite on a "semi-granular" portfolio of mid-cap loans which will benefit from a financial advantage in their risk pricing and cost of lending. Additionally, the EIB support will attract diverse funding sources for Italian mid-caps.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen