ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Référence: 20250092
Date de publication: 2 février 2026

EDAP TMS SA

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

EUR 36 million

EUR 78 million

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Signé - 17/10/2025

13 août 2025
17 octobre 2025

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

