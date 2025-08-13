ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Date de publication: 2 février 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierEDAP TMS SA
Lieu
Description
The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.
Objectifs
The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 36 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 78 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.
Passation des marchés
The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
Signé - 17/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).