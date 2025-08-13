ROBOTIC HIFU (IEU LS)

Référence: 20250092

Date de publication: 2 février 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

EDAP TMS SA

The project will finance research & development (R&D) to further develop a robotic medical technology using high-intensity focused ultrasound to treat various medical conditions such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

Objectifs

The project focuses on the development of Focal One, an innovative device for prostate cancer treatment which leverages the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound technology (HIFU). The project also entails R&D, including clinical research, for specific new applications and treatments such as Endometriosis and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH).

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 36 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 78 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Signé - 17/10/2025