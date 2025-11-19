FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierVLAAMSE MAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR SOCIAAL WONEN NV
Lieu
Description
The project will support the social housing units for rent as part of the programme of social housing development in Flanders.
Objectifs
The aim is to finance the replacement, construction, and renovation of approximately 16,500 social housing units across Flanders, including around 6,350 new buildings and 10,100 for renovation. Beyond improving housing conditions, the project will enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, support social inclusion, promote urban regeneration, and stimulate economic activity during the implementation phase.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 1700 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 2545 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal
Passation des marchés
The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Statut
Signé - 10/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).