FLANDERS SOCIAL HOUSING

Référence: 20250067

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

VLAAMSE MAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR SOCIAAL WONEN NV

The project will support the social housing units for rent as part of the programme of social housing development in Flanders.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance the replacement, construction, and renovation of approximately 16,500 social housing units across Flanders, including around 6,350 new buildings and 10,100 for renovation. Beyond improving housing conditions, the project will enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, support social inclusion, promote urban regeneration, and stimulate economic activity during the implementation phase.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1700 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2545 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

Signé - 10/12/2025