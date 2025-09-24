AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Référence: 20250053

Date de publication: 31 mars 2025

Lieu

Description

The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.

Objectifs

The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Services - Transports et entreposage

Services - Information et communication

Télécom - Information et communication

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 350 million

Aspects environnementaux

This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).

Passation des marchés

EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 24/09/2025