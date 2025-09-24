AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Date de publication: 31 mars 2025
Lieu
Description
The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.
Objectifs
The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Information et communication
- Télécom - Information et communication
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 350 million
Aspects environnementaux
This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).
Passation des marchés
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 24/09/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).