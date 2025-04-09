CORPS GRAND-DUCAL INCENDIE ET DE SECOURS - CALT

Référence: 20250043

Date de publication: 24 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CORPS GRAND-DUCAL D'INCENDIE ET DE

The project will finance the modernisation of CALT (Centre d'appui logistique et technique), the Logistics and Technical Support Centre of the Luxembourg's Grand-Ducal Fire and Safety Brigade.

Objectifs

By increasing the Grand-Ducal Fire and Safety Brigade's preparedness and capacity to respond to fires and other incidents, the project is expected to improve the overall safety of Luxembourg's population. By improving the level of Luxembourg's disaster preparedness and management, the project contributes to the vertical EIB Public Policy Goal (PPG) of Natural resource use, management and protection.

Secteur(s)

Services - Administration publique

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Promoter will be required to act in compliance with the relevant EU environmental legislation. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, as relevant and transposed to the national legislation. The applicability of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Where needed, EIAs must take into account the possible cumulative effects with other investment schemes. In particular, for those schemes likely to affect Natura 2000 sites, the EIA has to include the appropriate assessment under Article 6(3) of the Habitats Directive, which has to be made on the basis of the site-specific conservation objectives as defined by the competent authority and reflected in their decision. As the project mainly concerns the construction of a new building, the Bank will review the Promoter's compliance with the Energy performance of buildings directive (Directive EU/2018/844) at appraisal and during the allocation phase. The Project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and climate adaptation. This contribution will be determined at appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, notably 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 9/04/2025