DEUTSCHE BANK SPAIN G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Date de publication: 28 mai 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierDEUTSCHE BANK SAEU
Lieu
Description
The project consists in a "linked risk-sharing operation" (own-resources; full delegation) to support mid-caps operating in eligible sectors in Spain.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries, ensuring they have sufficient liquidity to continue their operations. The operation addresses a prevailing market gap for mid-caps facing constraints in accessing finance, driven by economic uncertainty exacerbated by an inflationary environment, supply chain disruptions, energy security, and lasting effects of the pandemic. The EIB guarantee offers capital relief and risk protection to Deutsche Bank, enabling eligible mid-caps to benefit from competitive and flexible financing conditions. This fosters increased investment, employment growth, innovation, and consequently strengthens the resilience of the economy. Additionally, this operation supports the EIB transversal Cohesion objective, with an estimated 35% of mid-cap beneficiaries located in Cohesion Priority Regions.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 560 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 9/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).