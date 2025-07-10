THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Date de publication: 3 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI
Lieu
Description
The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.
Objectifs
The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 79 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Approuvé - 10/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).