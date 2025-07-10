Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Référence: 20250026
Date de publication: 3 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

MUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI

Lieu

Description

The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.

Objectifs

The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 30 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 79 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 10/07/2025

Milestone
Approuvé
10 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Grèce Aménagement urbain