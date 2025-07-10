THESSALONIKI MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE II

Référence: 20250026

Date de publication: 3 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

MUNICIPALITY OF THESSALONIKI

The project is a municipal framework loan supporting the implementation of the investment programme of the city of Thessaloniki.

Objectifs

The project aims to transform Thessaloniki into a climate-neutral, smart, sustainable, resilient and attractive city, with positive benefits for public health, accessibility and well-being of citizens.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 30 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 79 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Energy Performance of Buildings EU Directive 2010/31/EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 10/07/2025