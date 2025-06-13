Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
RABOBANK IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS X

Référence: 20250008
Date de publication: 22 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

COOPERATIEVE RABOBANK UA,RABO FACTORING BV,RABO LEASE BV

Lieu

Description

Financing of small-scale projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with high relevance in terms of climate action, environmental sustainability and bioeconomy.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower/financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 2/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
13 juin 2025
2 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays-Bas Lignes de crédit