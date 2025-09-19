SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT 2025

Date de publication: 30 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO SANTANDER SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists in the purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps. EUR 100m will comply with the EIB's climate action guidelines, mainly dedicated to Energy Efficiency projects such as the construction of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs+) carried out by real estate developers.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the intermediary in financing small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 320 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of k in the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 26/09/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).