SANTANDER ABS FOR SME SUPPORT 2025

Référence: 20250003
Date de publication: 30 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BANCO SANTANDER SA

Lieu

Description

The operation consists in the purchase of several tranches of a true-sale securitisation in order to stimulate lending to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Caps. EUR 100m will comply with the EIB's climate action guidelines, mainly dedicated to Energy Efficiency projects such as the construction of Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings (NZEBs+) carried out by real estate developers.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the intermediary in financing small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 320 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of k in the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 26/09/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 septembre 2025
26 septembre 2025

