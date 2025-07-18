BANSKA BYSTRICA REGIONAL DEV AND JUST TRANSITION

Date de publication: 18 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANSKOBYSTRICKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ
Lieu
Description
Reconstruction and modernisation of regional transport infrastructure (roads, bridges, roundabouts) and social infrastructure (schools, social services and culture facilities) for the just transition of the Banská Bystrica region in Slovakia.
Objectifs
The investments supported by EIB contribute to increasing competitiveness, efficiency and economic and social cohesion of the Banska Bystrica region through improving quality of infrastructure in sustainable mobility, education, social care and culture, as well as the digitalisation of public services.
Secteur(s)
- Infrastructure composite - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 36 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 18/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).