TECHEU VD TRICARES (IEU TI)

Référence: 20240862

Date de publication: 25 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TRICARES SAS

The project will support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities, including product development and clinical trials.

Objectifs

The aim is to develop an innovative transcatheter tricuspid valve to treat tricuspid regurgitation.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 54 million

Aspects environnementaux

The specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the EIB will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The Bank's services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Statut

À l'examen