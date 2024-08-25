MM WATER INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE II

Référence: 20240825

Date de publication: 31 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

MM SPA

The project will support the promoter's 2025-2029 investment plan, focusing on water and energy efficiency, the circular economy, and flood resilience. MM (Metropolitana Milanese) is a public company responsible for managing Milan's water and wastewater services, including the distribution of drinking water and sewage management.

Objectifs

The aim is to keep supporting the promoter in its investments to provide integrated water services in Milan's metropolitan area.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 277 million

Aspects environnementaux

Large parts of the underlying investment programme consist of the upgrade and expansion of networks and other facilities in urban areas, with the main environmental impacts being those during construction (noise, dust, traffic etc) and not normally requiring a full environmental and impact assessment (EIA). Any component subject to an EIA will be assessed in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The promoter is required to comply with all relevant national and European legislation. Overall, the project is expected to bring substantial environmental quality improvements, notably in terms of higher ecological quality of surface and groundwater resources, as well as a more rational use of water resources and reinforcement of adaptation to extreme weather events, thereby increasing the resilience to potential effects of climate change.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen