TAMPERE EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE II

Référence: 20240817

Date de publication: 26 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI

The operation will support selected education projects included in the City of Tampere's investment plan.

Objectifs

The aim is to support both major renovations and the new construction of educational buildings. The sub-projects are located in different parts of the city and accommodate different levels of education, ranging from pre-primary to lower secondary education.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 220 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 472 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental ans Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on the promoter's main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available at this stage.

Statut

À l'examen - 24/01/2025