GRAZ STRASSENBAHN BETRIEBSHOF SUED

Référence: 20240770

Date de publication: 11 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HOLDING GRAZ - KOMMUNALE DIENSTLEISTUNGEN GMBH

The promoter operates under a public service agreement with the City of Graz, which was recently extended for an additional ten years, covering the period from 2025 to 2035.

Objectifs

The project will finance the purchase of up to 49 trams (approximately 34m long) and the extension of an existing tramway maintenance depot at Steyrergasse. It will also include a storage area at Auer Welsbach Gasse, adding capacity to accommodate additional 40 trams and expand the repair and maintenance workshop.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 230 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 473 million

Aspects environnementaux

Manufacturing of vehicles does not fall within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU therefore no EIA is required for this component. Arrangements for the scrapping of the replaced rolling stock will be further assessed during appraisal. The extension of the depot is taking place on the existing footprint of the depot Steyrergasse, and the Competent Authority has issued a screening-out decision on March 2025 confirming that no EIA is required. The site is a registered contaminated site, and the Project includes removal of contaminated soil. The project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the public transport to increase and or maintain modal share in. Furthermore, the Project should contribute to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and noise.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The tender for the trams was awarded to Alstom in May 2023. The main construction contracts for the depot are expected to be tendered by the end of 2026.

Statut

À l'examen - 5/06/2025