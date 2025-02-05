CONCESSION FERROVIAIRE BRUCHE PIEMONT VOSGES

Référence: 20240744

Date de publication: 7 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

REGION GRAND EST

The project entails the modernisation and renewal of railway line between Molsheim and Arches in the Grand Est Region in France as well as the construction of a new railway depot. The project is being implemented under a concession, including construction and maintenance of the abovementioned assets, as well as the operation of passenger rail services between Strasbourg, Molsheim, Epinal and Selestat.

Objectifs

The aim is to increase the use and quality of rail services provided in the region as well as promote rail travel while reducing the use of private vehicles. This will increase road safety and bring other positive impacts such as the reduction of greenhouse emissions. As such, the project supports sustainable transport in line with the EU objectives. Additionally, being located in Lorraine and Alsace (EIB’s Cohesion Priority Regions) and by facilitating accessibility to such regions, the project also promotes regional development.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Aspects environnementaux

The compliance of the project with the requirements of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU) and the development consents will be reviewed during appraisal. The project's potential impacts on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) will also be appraised. All else equal, the project is expected to have a positive environmental impact by helping the railways to increase its modal share. Furthermore, the project is expected to contribute to climate action objective, in particular to climate change mitigation.

Passation des marchés

The Region Grand Est has launched an open tender for Public service contract for the provision of passenger rail transport one line Bruche-Piémont-Vosges including modernisation, renewal and management of the infrastructure on the Molsheim - Saint-Dié-des-Vosges and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges - Arches sections, as per Regulation (EC) No 1370/2007. The related notice is published on the OJEU under the reference 2024-OJS170-00524782. The future concessionaire may be a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if at project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the concessionaire and/or the entities procuring the project contracts are subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank will require that contracts for implementation of the project be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 5/02/2025