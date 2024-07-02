UPGRADE OF TEN-T SECTION KRIZEVCI-STATE BORDER

Date de publication: 10 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMINISTRY OF MARITIME AFFAIRS, TRANSPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the reconstruction of the existing track and the construction of the second track on the section Križevci - Koprivnica to the state border with Hungary to be implemented by HZ Infrastruktura (HZI). This large scheme represents an allocation under the EIB operation “Railway Development Framework Loan Croatia 2022-0660”, signed in 2024.
Objectifs
The revitalisation of the existing railway infrastructure will improve national railway resilience and contribute to enhance connectivity of people and/or goods.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 92 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 469 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).