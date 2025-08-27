BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT V

Date de publication: 4 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBPCE
Lieu
Description
The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).
Objectifs
This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy ("RE") generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 900 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1200 million
Aspects environnementaux
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).