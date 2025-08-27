BPCE ACTION POUR LE CLIMAT V

Référence: 20240640

Date de publication: 4 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BPCE

The project consists of an intermediated lending facility in support of small to mid-sized renewable energy projects in France (onshore wind, photovoltaic, geothermal, biomass and biogas).

Objectifs

This project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy ("RE") generation and it will hence contribute to EU energy objectives, notably security of energy supply and tackling climate change.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 900 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1200 million

Aspects environnementaux

This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with the national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations, as well as their capacity to support the EIB's public disclosure policy, which aims to facilitate access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025